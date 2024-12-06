Preston man wanted in connection with assault and on recall to prison

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 14:53 BST
A public appeal has been launched to find a wanted man who has links to Preston.

Reece Noel Booth is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault and on recall to prison.

Most Popular

The 22-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall and of slim build.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A public appeal has been launched to find wanted man Reece Noel Boothplaceholder image
A public appeal has been launched to find wanted man Reece Noel Booth | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He has links to Preston.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PrestonLancashireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice