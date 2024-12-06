Preston man wanted in connection with assault and on recall to prison
Reece Noel Booth is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault and on recall to prison.
The 22-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall and of slim build.
He has links to Preston.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.