A public appeal has been launched to find a wanted man who has links to Preston.

Reece Noel Booth is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault and on recall to prison.

The 22-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall and of slim build.

He has links to Preston.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.