Preston man wanted in assault and threats to kill appeal

A Preston man is wanted by police in connection with offences of assault and threats to kill.

Mohammed Saleem Khan, 47, is also wanted in connection to engaging in coercive behaviour following allegations reported to police in March by a woman in her 30s from the Preston area.

Khan is described as being 6ft tall, of medium build with receding dark-brown, grey hair. He has links to the Preston and Burnley areas.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

PC Paul Moseley, of Lancashire Police, said: “Khan is wanted by police in connection with several serious offences.

“If you see Khan, please do not approach him. Instead call police providing a description of his clothing.

“Furthermore I would urge Khan to come forward and speak with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0922 of March 2.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org