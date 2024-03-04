Preston man wanted for breaching bail conditions in relation to burglary and harassment offences
He is wanted in relation to burglary and harassment offences.
Preston Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who is wanted for a breach of his bail conditions. Mohammed Hoque, 31, from Preston, is wanted for breaching his bail conditions in relation to offences of burglary and harassment.
Any sightings of Hoque, please contact 101 or email [email protected].