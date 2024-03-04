News you can trust since 1886
Preston man wanted for breaching bail conditions in relation to burglary and harassment offences

He is wanted in relation to burglary and harassment offences.
By Emma Downey
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:44 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 18:31 GMT
Preston Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who is wanted for a breach of his bail conditions. Mohammed Hoque, 31, from Preston, is wanted for breaching his bail conditions in relation to offences of burglary and harassment.

He is approximately 5ft 9 and of medium build.

He has links to the Ashton and Frenchwood areas of Preston, and to Bradford in West Yorkshire.

Any sightings of Hoque, please contact 101 or email [email protected].

