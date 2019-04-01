Preston man wanted by police after woman's fingers broken in alleged 'wounding'

Police are looking for a man from Preston after a woman's fingers were broken in an alleged wounding in Nelson.

Michael Hickson, 35, is wanted by officers in connection with the incident, which is reported to have happened at an address on Claremont Terrace, Nelson, on February 23.

Hickson (pictured) is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with a medium build, short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of Chinese characters on the left side of his neck and his surname on his right forearm.

He has links to Preston, Nelson and Longridge.

PC Ben Wignall, of Burnley Police, said: “We want to trace Hickson and are asking anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to email 8492@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk or ring 101, quoting log number 1377 of February 23. Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.