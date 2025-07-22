Preston man charged with eight counts of shoplifting after meat and alcohol stolen from Tesco Express store
Frankie Dwyer, 25, of Grange Place, has been charged with eight counts of theft from a shop following a series of incidents at the Tesco Express on Longridge Road.
The charges relate to the reported theft of meat products and alcohol.
He was arrested by officers from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team after a series of enquiries.
Dwyer appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 17, and is due to appear again in September.
The investigation falls under Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s county-wide initiative to tackle shoplifting, which is supported by Police and Crime Commissione Clive Grunshaw.
