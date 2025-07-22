A Preston man has been charged with multiple shoplifting offences after a string of thefts at a Tesco Express store in the city.

Frankie Dwyer, 25, of Grange Place, has been charged with eight counts of theft from a shop following a series of incidents at the Tesco Express on Longridge Road.

The charges relate to the reported theft of meat products and alcohol.

He was arrested by officers from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team after a series of enquiries.

Dwyer appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 17, and is due to appear again in September.

The investigation falls under Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s county-wide initiative to tackle shoplifting, which is supported by Police and Crime Commissione Clive Grunshaw.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.