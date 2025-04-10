Preston man charged with assisting people smuggling kingpin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Preston man has been charged following a National Crime Agency investigation into people smuggling.

Iranian national Anjan Ahmadi, 26, of Stafano Road, Preston, was originally arrested in July 2024 as part of an enquiry into the activities of Amanj Hasan Zada.

Zada, also of Stefano Road, was convicted of a series of people smuggling offences in November 2024, when he was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The NCA were able to link him to a series of movements of migrants into the UK from France in late 2023.

Investigators believe he is part of the global people smuggling network moving migrants from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) into the UK and Europe.

Ahmadi, who is accused of working with Zada, today answered bail and was charged by NCA investigators with five counts of facilitating illegal immigration, involving the movement of migrants into both the UK and EU.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear before Preston magistrates tomorrow (April 11).