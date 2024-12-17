A Preston man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a child and taking indecent photographs.

Malcolm Hutchinson’s phone and iPad were seized when his victim made a complaint to police.

Digital analysis of the devices found 48 indecent images and 26 indecent videos of another boy, which were in Category C of indecent images.

Malcolm Hutchinson has been jailed for sexually assaulting a child and taking indecent photographs | Lancashire Police

There were also nine images in Category B one of which was linked back to the original victim.

Hutchinson, 64, formerly of Skeffington Road, Preston, appeared for sentencing at Preston Crown Court last Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to causing/inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity, making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child (Category B), assaulting a boy under 13 by touching and making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child (Category C).

Hutchinson was jailed for nine years and made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was also issued with restraining orders against his victims.