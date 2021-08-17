Preston man, 21, arrested for GBH after assault at Friargate Tesco store
Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of a serious assault at a Tesco Express in Preston.
Detectives issued a public appeal last week to help locate Liam Higginson, from Preston, in connection with the assault at the Tesco store in Friargate on Wednesday, July 21.
Today (Tuesday, August 17), Lancashire Police confirmed that Higginson has been arrested on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm).
He remains in custody this morning.
A police spokesman said: "We have now arrested 21-year-old Liam Higginson, who we wanted to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Preston.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal - it is hugely appreciated as always."
