Preston man, 21, arrested for GBH after assault at Friargate Tesco store

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of a serious assault at a Tesco Express in Preston.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 9:09 am
Updated Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 9:24 am
Liam Higginson, 21, from Preston, has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after an assault at the Tesco Express store in Friargate on Wednesday, July 21. Pic: Google

Detectives issued a public appeal last week to help locate Liam Higginson, from Preston, in connection with the assault at the Tesco store in Friargate on Wednesday, July 21.

Today (Tuesday, August 17), Lancashire Police confirmed that Higginson has been arrested on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm).

He remains in custody this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A police spokesman said: "We have now arrested 21-year-old Liam Higginson, who we wanted to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Preston.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal - it is hugely appreciated as always."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

PolicePreston