Preston man, 21, arrested for GBH after assault at Friargate Tesco store

Liam Higginson, 21, from Preston, has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after an assault at the Tesco Express store in Friargate on Wednesday, July 21. Pic: Google

Detectives issued a public appeal last week to help locate Liam Higginson, from Preston, in connection with the assault at the Tesco store in Friargate on Wednesday, July 21.

Today (Tuesday, August 17), Lancashire Police confirmed that Higginson has been arrested on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm).

He remains in custody this morning.

A police spokesman said: "We have now arrested 21-year-old Liam Higginson, who we wanted to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Preston.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal - it is hugely appreciated as always."

