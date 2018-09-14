Preston Hockey Club member with cystic fibrosis holds match for CF Trust

A young hockey player with cystic fibrosis has raised more than £1,200 for the charity which supports her.



Phoebe Bolton, 11, who plays for Preston Hockey Club, organised a fund-raising match, called CF - A Game of Life, at the club’s grounds, in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The tournament featured seven-a-side teams in competitive and non-competitive games, as well as stalls selling cakes, a beat the goalie activity and a raffle.

Phoebe has been sponsored by hockey stick supplier KABO, based in Kent, with shirts sponsored by Next Goal Wins.

Personal trainers from Nuffield Health provided a warm-up.

Preston Hockey Club under 12's held a charity fundraising day and tournament for the Cystic Fibrosis charity.

Her mum, Sharron, of Walton-le-Dale, said: “It was a great day and the weather stayed kind and only teased us with a small shower.

“We have so far raised £1,200 for Cystic Fibrosis Trust and crowned Southport Boys the Game of Life 2018 champions.”

Phoebe, who attends Brownedge St Mary’s RC in Bamber Bridge, said: “I will not let my condition stop me from doing anything, especially hockey.

“I will never let my condition control my life and hopefully one day, I will be the first cystic fibrosis girl to play for England. “Hockey is my life and always will be.”