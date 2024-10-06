Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with two separate house fires in Preston yesterday afternoon.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to two Preston house fires on Saturday afternoon. | n/a

At 12:10pm, two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham responded to a house fire on Dodney Drive in Preston.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, whilst a positive pressure ventilation fan was also used

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and there were no reports of any casualties.

Four hours later, two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Fulwood were called to a house fire on Plungington Road, Preston at 16;56pm.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

One door ram was also used on the scene, and crews were in attendance for approximately thirty minutes.

Again, thankfully no inuries were reported.