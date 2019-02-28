Preston history book raises thousands for St Catherine's Hospice

A new history book on Preston's Winckley Square Gardens has raised thousands for St Catherine's Hospice.

A Portrait of Winckley Square was the idea of Andrew Mather who compiled, edited and published the book and raised a total of £3,200.

St Catherine's Hospice, who provides end-of-life care for the people of Chorley, Preston and South Ribble, will use the money to better support patients and families with specialised care.

The book follows two other works about the local landmark which have benefitted the charity over the years.

Andrew Mather, former President of the Preston Historical Society, said: "The idea of the latest book was to record the research undertaken by various contributors, in particular Alan Crosby and Aidan Turner-Bishop, the process of transforming the Gardens and recording the names of everyone who had made this glorious restoration possible, along with the many unnamed backroom people who gave their time and energy to ensure the success of the venture.

"Another major aim of the project was to raise funds for St Catherine's . The charity provides outstanding care at the hospice and in the community and we wanted to support that."

It has also been popular with businesses near the gardens as Winckley Square Hotel bought 20 copies for guests to enjoy.

John Chesworth, chairman of St Catherine's and executive chairman of Harrison Drury solicitors which has offices on Winckley Square, said: "This is a fascinating book, of which Andrew should be very proud. It is fantastic to have all this important research organised and recorded for posterity.

"That the book has also raised such a significant sum for St Catherine's makes it extra special. We are incredibly touched that Andrew and his colleagues have, once again, chosen to support St Catherine's in this way."

Copies of the book are available from the gift shop in hospice reception in Lostock Hall and priced at £10.