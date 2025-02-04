Preston folk who knew murder victim dubbed 'Lady Of The Hills' urged to come forward

Residents in Preston who knew Lamduan Armitage have been urged to come forward after a murder suspect was released on bail.

The body of Lamduan Armitage, who would now be 55, was discovered by walkers in a stream at Sell Gill, near Pen-y-ghent, on September 20, 2004.

She remained unidentified for 15 years, becoming known as the Lady Of The Hills until her parents saw a news report on the story and contacted police.

DNA testing confirmed the identity of the mother of three.

Lamduan had lived in multiple places in the UK since arriving from Thailand in 1991 with her husband, including Preston.

A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder of Lamduan Armitage on Saturday.

Police today confirmed he was released on conditional bail while enquiries continued.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “We again strongly urge the media and public to refrain from speculation about the case to ensure fair justice can be delivered in line with the Contempt of Court Act 1981.

“Where we believe there have been breaches of contempt laws, we have the option of referring them to the Attorney General’s Office to consider.

“We also urge the media to respect the rights and privacy of those connected to the case, including family members.”

Investigators said they were continuing to appeal for information to build a clearer picture of Lamduan’s life in the UK before her death.

Officers were particularly keen to speak to people who knew Lamduan and her family between March, 2004, up to September of that year when her body was found, when they lived in Preston.

If you have any information that may help email [email protected] quoting reference number 12170002439.

You can also call Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Cold Case Review Unit.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.