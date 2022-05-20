Emergency services at the scene of a fire in Preston on Friday morning.

Preston fire: These were the scenes this morning as firefighting operations continue at the former Odeon cinema in Preston city centre

Firefighters remain at the scene in Preston city centre today (Friday, May 20) as operations continue.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 20th May 2022, 11:18 am
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 11:29 am

Photographer Neil Cross was at these scene this morning along with Lancashire Fire and Rescue and Lancashire Police services.

As well as the emergency service activity in the area, the pictures also reveal the exposed damage to building following last night’s blaze.

Here is everything we know so far about the fire in Preston last night.

1. Fire at the former Odeon cinema and Tokyo Jo's nightclub

2. Fire at the former Odeon cinema and Tokyo Jo's nightclub

3. Fire at the former Odeon cinema and Tokyo Jo's nightclub

4. Fire at the former Odeon cinema and Tokyo Jo's nightclub

