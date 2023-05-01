News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
9 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
9 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
12 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

Preston fire: emergency services called to huge blaze the deserted St Joseph's Orphanage on Mount Street in city centre

Police have closed several roads in the city centre, including Fishergate, due to the blaze

By Andy Moffatt
Published 1st May 2023, 19:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 19:33 BST

Six fire engines were called to a large blaze on Mount Street in Preston city centre.

Police have closed Fishergate between Cheapside and Corporation Street as fire crew tackle the fire at the abandoned St Joseph’s Orphanage. And they have warned the road closures could be extended if the situation worsens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Fire investigators continue to probe huge blaze at Preston car dealership
Several roads were closed around the city centre as firefighters tackled the blazeSeveral roads were closed around the city centre as firefighters tackled the blaze
Several roads were closed around the city centre as firefighters tackled the blaze
Most Popular

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “We have six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene of a fire on Mount Street, Preston. We were called just before 6pm. Please avoid the area.”

And a police spokesman added: “Due to a fire on Mount Street we have had to close several roads in the City Centre. Fishergate is currently closed between Cheapside all the way down to Corporation Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Please note these road closures may be extended- therefore please follow the instructions of the officers at scene.”

After 19 years standing empty, much of the former orphanage and its adjacent Mount Street Hospital were due to be transformed into luxury homes. The Grade II Listed tower and chapel will remain and incorporated in the new housing complex which will have 10 town houses and 60 apartments. The orphanage was first opened in September 1872 on the site of an almshouse.

The abandoned St Joseph's Orphanage and Mount Street Hospital went up in flames on Monday eveningThe abandoned St Joseph's Orphanage and Mount Street Hospital went up in flames on Monday evening
The abandoned St Joseph's Orphanage and Mount Street Hospital went up in flames on Monday evening

St Joseph's Hospital for the Sick and Poor, which eventually became Mount Street Private Hospital, opened next door five years later. Both were built by wealthy widow Maria Holland who gave £10,000 for each project at a time when Preston had one of the worst mortality rates in the country.

Related topics:PrestonPolice