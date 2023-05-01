Six fire engines were called to a large blaze on Mount Street in Preston city centre.

Police have closed Fishergate between Cheapside and Corporation Street as fire crew tackle the fire at the abandoned St Joseph’s Orphanage. And they have warned the road closures could be extended if the situation worsens.

Several roads were closed around the city centre as firefighters tackled the blaze

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “We have six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene of a fire on Mount Street, Preston. We were called just before 6pm. Please avoid the area.”

And a police spokesman added: “Due to a fire on Mount Street we have had to close several roads in the City Centre. Fishergate is currently closed between Cheapside all the way down to Corporation Street.

“Please note these road closures may be extended- therefore please follow the instructions of the officers at scene.”

After 19 years standing empty, much of the former orphanage and its adjacent Mount Street Hospital were due to be transformed into luxury homes. The Grade II Listed tower and chapel will remain and incorporated in the new housing complex which will have 10 town houses and 60 apartments. The orphanage was first opened in September 1872 on the site of an almshouse.

The abandoned St Joseph's Orphanage and Mount Street Hospital went up in flames on Monday evening