Preston fire crews tackle blaze at Lidl store in Strand Road

Fire crews tackled a supermarket blaze in Preston today (Friday, May 5).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th May 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:26 BST

Three engines and the giant aerial ladder platform were called to Lidl in Strand Road after the store caught fire at around 11.30am.

Crews from Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge worked at the scene for just over four hours and brought it under control with hoses and jets.

Shoppers were evacuated from the store but no injuries were reported.

Lidl in Strand Road, Preston is closed after a fire at the store on Friday morning (May 5)Lidl in Strand Road, Preston is closed after a fire at the store on Friday morning (May 5)
It is not clear how much damage has been caused to the supermarket, which remains closed this afternoon.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has not said what caused the fire at this stage.

A spokesperson for LFRS said: “At 11.33am, three fire engines from Penwortham, Bamber Bridge and Preston along with the aerial ladder platform from Preston attended a commercial building fire on West Strand, Preston.

“Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and are using two hose reels and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Crews remain in attendance.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for an update.

Lidl has also been approached for comment.

