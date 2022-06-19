Shawes Arms on London Road was ablaze on Sunday evening, with fire engines from numerous stations in attendance.

Images obtained by the Post show the efforts of fire crews as they dealt with the situation.

Taking to Twitter at 19:51 pm, a spokesperson for Preston Fire Station said: “@PrestonFire @PenworthamFire @LFRS_USAR currently in attendance this evening at a derelict commercial property. Serious damage prevented and property secured”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This evening there was a fire at the Shawes Arms pub on London Road.

Fire crews say youth were spotted climbing the scaffolding and getting on to a flat roof adjoining the building before the fire started.

Shawes Arms was once a landmark pub in Preston, dating back to at least 1824, but it has been closed since 2014.