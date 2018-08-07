Preston family to host fund-raiser at Jubilee Park for Rosemere

A Preston family who was rocked with cancer last year is inviting people to enjoy some fun in the park as a way of saying thank you to a charity which has helped give them a future together.

When Rebecca Cross, 35, was declared cancer-free in April this year, her husband, Mick, and four children, Morgan, 12, Michael, six, Millie, five, and three-year-old Matthew, decided to organise a family fun day at Jubilee Park, Lea, on Sunday August 19, from noon until 4pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

All money will go towards Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which supported Rebecca following her diagnosis with breast cancer last October.

There will be bouncy castles and slides, face painting, popcorn and hot dog stalls plus a variety of other stands.

Their neighbour June Clough has also helped in the organising, with support from Preston City Council.

Mick, 33, said: “We want to give something back for the treatment and care Rebecca received and this is our way of doing it as we will be asking people to donate to Rosemere Cancer Foundation. Hopefully, it will be a great family day out and no one will appreciate that more than us.”

This is not the first time the family have given back to Rosemere, as Morgan and her friend Grace Campbell, 12, both pupils at Our Lady’s RC High School, Preston, collected toys and other items, which they sold to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation at a car boot sale in St Michael’s Church field.

Together with money from raffles organised by Mick, they raised £600.