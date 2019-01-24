Preston family raise thousands for hospice and cancer charities

The lights may have gone out in Cottam at the Tipping family’s annual festive display but the show was once again a dazzling success.

The display at the Tipping’s Valentines Meadow home raised £8,700 to be split among four local charities.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Derian House Children’s Hospice, Preston Headway and the Jordan Grant 18 Memorial Fund (CRY – Cardiac Risk in the Young) will all receive an equal share of the money, which was boosted to £11,060 by Gift Aid and dad Mark Tipping including the £2,360 he raised in sponsorship money when he ran last October’s Manchester Half Marathon.

Mark, a scaffolding manager, said: “We would just like to thank all those people who supported us and those that made some very generous donations for my Manchester Half Marathon. We hope you all have a fantastic year and hope to see you all again in December!”

Parents Mark and Nicola and sons Sam, 13, Joe, 12, and nine-year-old Isaac have raised £67,265 over the last seven years since they began trimming the outside of their home with thousands and thousands of fairy lights, illuminated Santas and glowing Christmas animals.

