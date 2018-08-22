Preston family held fun day in the park for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A family has raised more than £1,200 for the cancer charity which supported them during tough times.

After Rebecca Cross, 35, of Preston, was declared cancer-free earlier this year, her husband, Mick, vowed to show his gratitude to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, who provided treatment.

Rebecca and Mick Cross

With the help of his children, Morgan, 12, Michael, six, Millie, five, and three-year-old Matthew, he organised an array of fund-raising initiatives.

His latest event, supported by neighbour June Clough, was a family fun day at Preston’s Jubilee Park, which raised more than £500. This takes the overall total to £1,200.

Mick, 33, said: “The day didn’t go quite as we planned. We had 20 free stalls but some didn’t turn up and the weather was not great.

“But we still had a good day. Our children had lots of fun, and enjoyed the bouncy castle.

Grace Campbell, who helped organise the event

“The day raised £500, and combined with our other fund-raising, of a toy raffle and car boot sale, we have collected £1,200.

“We are really pleased. Rebecca had cancer and was well looked after by Rosemere, so it feels good to be able to give something back.

“We wanted to spread the world about Rosemere and make sure they get the praise they deserve.”

The fun day culminates the family’s fund-raising for this year, but Mick is keen to turn the event into an annual activity. He added: “Next year we may see if we can do it in Ashton Park, which is more well known.”

Ken Bamber with granddaughter Aleesha Bamber on the fairground ride