Trafford Centre has debuted five undiscovered and diverse models in its latest Autumn Winter fashion campaign, including Preston's Faith Hiles.

Faith has won a prestigious contract with Zebedee Talent Agency and features front and centre across the shopping destination's social media and marketing campaign.

Working with Zebedee Talent Agency, Trafford Centre launched the search in July to find fresh faces to celebrate individuality whilst promoting inclusivity and representation in the fashion industry. The five local models were selected after an open casting call at Trafford Centre, which saw over 500 people turn up.

The open casting call had no limitations, welcoming people with disabilities, visible differences, mature models and those part of the LGBTQIA community, in its bid to find new, diverse and fresh talent.

As part of Trafford Centre’s Autumn Winter fashion campaign, the new faces will be front and centre across the shopping destination and be championed across social media and marketing materials. Not only did the lucky line-up land themselves a huge campaign with one of the North West’s biggest retail spaces, but they also won a prestigious contract with Zebedee Talent, kickstarting their modelling careers and opening a world of opportunities.

The five fresh faces for Trafford Centre’s new seasonal campaign are:

Faith Hiles, Preston – watch Faith’s interview here

As a professional dancer, Faith has spent years training and performing around the world as well as teaching others how to dance. After being diagnosed with alopecia universalis in 2010 and then battling hair loss all over her body, Faith has now embraced her appearance and wants to help others who face the same. As a role model for those going through hair loss, she speaks openly on social media about how she has rebuilt her confidence as she helps others to do the same.

Husna Wahid, Monsall – watch Husna’s interview here

A strong single mother of three teenagers, Husna has been determined to work hard to change stereotypes and stigmas. After becoming a single mother at the age of 24, escaping a challenging relationship with three young children and no driving license, home, savings or income, Husna worked her way up to becoming a successful broadcast journalist in TV and has worked on major shows for the BBC, ITV as well as productions for Google. As a proud south Asian Muslim woman in a headscarf, she does not let anything hold her back and wants to represent a community which she feels is often misrepresented.

Charlotte Daley, Wythenshawe – watch Charlotte’s interview here

Charlotte’s infectious personality and her zest for life made her a standout in the model search, and she’s showing that nothing can hold her back from achieving her goals in life. 23-year-old Charlotte has autism as well as severe lung disease which can see her using oxygen as well as having scoliosis and a gastronomy. None of this stops Charlotte from proudly championing what makes her different and being a role model to young people, as she shows that being different can make all of us beautiful in our own unique way.

Kai F T Da’Costa, Castlefield – watch Kai’s interview hereChampioning pain and disability, Kai embraces his left arm limb indifference, speaking openly about his experiences of neuro rehab and spinal surgery, mental health and pain. A MSc psychology student at Manchester Metropolitan University, Kai is vocal on social media and is an advocate for not letting anything in life hold you back. Sporting bold dreadlocks and an infectious smile, he stood out in the casting call for his humour, confidence and for showing that we are all different but in our own unique way.

Sam Maitland, Ardwick – watch Sam’s interview here

Stepping forward as one of the search’s mature models, Sam Maitland is a singer and songwriter who is originally from Freetown, Sierra Leone. Sam’s career in music has seen him support artists around the world and work as a percussionist and African drum teacher. Sam’s vibrant personality and love of music shines through in everything he does. As one of the mature models in the final line up, he’s proving that it’s never too late to do something new.

Zoe Proctor, Co-Director and Co-Founder of Zebedee Talent,said: “Our search was always designed to help us find those who want to show their diversity, be heard for their experience and their individuality and to make it clear that fashion and modelling does not have a ‘one size fits all’ look. We knew right away that Husna, Charlotte, Faith, Kai and Sam had brilliant stories to tell, could share what makes them unique and inspire others to embrace their individuality. Having these five faces as part of the campaign with the Trafford Centre sends a strong message to the fashion industry that diversity and inclusion are here to stay. We look forward to working with them long term and to show more people how to celebrate their differences and what makes them special.”

Simon Layton, Centre Director at Trafford Centre, said: “The new faces of fashion campaign are representative of the diverse range of guests we welcome every day at Trafford Centre. We are proud to have been the first shopping centre to have looked for fresh and new talent that has no boundaries, and we could not be prouder of the five models we found. Each person brings their own story, experience and look as well as showing everyone, including young people, that there are no limits on what you can do and be.”