A Preston community has rallied together in the hope of building a dream home for their friend who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Gymnastics Centre have vowed to help mum-of-three Kirsty Thomason, 45, who was informed recently she has terminal cancer.

Kirsty with her superstar gymnast daughter Piper | UGC

Kirsty’s nine-year-old daughter Piper Lee who trains at the club under the guidance of coach Leah Bretherton, 24, lives in Lower Darwen and trains in Preston 19 hours a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The elite little gymnast has captivated audiences with her Olympic dreams for 2032, much like a young Simone Biles.

Piper has captivated audiences with her Olympic dreams for 2032, much like a young Simone Biles. | UGC

Sign up for our free newsletters now Leah told the Post: “She’s such a lovely, little pocket rocket who is so much fun.

“She is an elite gymnast who trains 19 hours a week. “She idolises American artistic gymnast Simone Biles.”

Piper pictured with her coach Leah Bretherton trains over 19 hours a week. | UGC

Kirsty, a former dance teacher who now works for the NHS, has always supported Piper’s aspirations, volunteering at her gymnastics club and helping choreograph their recent shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragically, amid a house extension project, Kirsty was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, halting their renovation plans.

In response, the City of Preston Gymnastics Club has mobilised the community to finish the home extension within a week, ensuring Kirsty has a perfect family home to return to.

Leah, who has coached alongside Piper’s idol Simone Biles, and who wants to take Piper to meet Simone and train at her gym in the future, has launched a GoFundMe appeal to cover costs and find temporary accommodation for the family during the renovation. The donation page which has been set at £10,000 has already surpassed more than £7,000 in less than a week! Leah added: “We have had an outpouring of people wanting to help and raised £2,000 in less than 24 hours from friends and family.

“This is down to the kindness of the people of Lancashire and further afield with our friends and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kirsty and her partner Will have expressed their heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support.

“She is a fighter and Piper is her double.” The project aims to complete the two-story extension, including Piper’s unfinished bedroom so she can have sleepovers like any 9-year-old, a welcoming kitchen and family room, a family bathroom, a master bedroom, and a serene garden.

The project is scheduled to start on Monday, August 12, and finish within seven days.

If you would like to make a donation to the Beam of Light GoFundMe page click HERE.