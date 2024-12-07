Preston City Council issue apology as they explain why bin collections were missed
Preston City Council took to social media this week to explain that their waste crews were unable to complete Wednesday’s scheduled bin collection for a section of Dodgson Road, as it was obstructed by various items of furniture, general waste and builders waste.
In a statement, a council spokeserson said: “Waste is continually dumped in this location, often blocking access to the alley entirely. The Clean Environment teams regularly attend this area to clear excess waste.
“It is unfortunate that the acts of a few inconsiderate individuals affect many other residents.
“Neither Waste Management or Clean Environment have the available resources today to clear the dumped waste, but will endeavour to attend as soon as possible, both to remove the excess waste and to empty the bins.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
By means of making sure this does not happen again, Preston City Council reminded the public that they offer a bulky waste collection to residents for removal of household furniture: https://pulse.ly/j8nx25ps8c