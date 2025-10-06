'Huge pay victory' - Birkenhead, Chorley and Preston bus strikes called off

Strike action has been cancelled following a significant pay victory.

Strikes by around 500 bus drivers in Birkenhead, Chorley and Preston have been called off after the workers secured a “huge pay victory”.

Strike action had been scheduled from Monday, September 29 to Sunday, October 5 and from Monday, October 13 to Sunday, October 19. The planned action was suspended while workers voted on a new pay deal, with Unite the union now confirming the offer has been accepted.

Birkenhead drivers will see their pay increase by 10.2% over two years – increasing from £14.94 an hour to £16.50. Preston and Chorley workers will receive a 6.4% increase over one year, with wages increasing from £15.50 to £16.50.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Bus drivers do an incredibly difficult job and by standing together in their union these workers secured a pay rise that reflects that. Once again, Unite’s relentless focus on jobs, pay and conditions is putting money in our members’ pockets.”

The pay deals are backdated to 1 April 2025.

Unite regional officer Mike Woods said: “Well done to our reps and members. Without their hard work and solidarity, this deal could not have been achieved. This result is another reminder that those who want better wages and working lives should join Unite and organise their colleagues to join too.”