Preston charity Foxton launches appeal to furnish new ‘life-changing’ Youth and Community Centre
The centre - which is set to open in May 2025 - will significantly expand the charity’s services, offering vital support for young people in the city.
Founded in 1969 by Reverend Brian Foxton, the charity has long provided essential youth and community services in the Avenham area.
The new centre, funded through a successful bid to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Youth Investment Fund, will replace the old building, which was demolished in 2024.
While the £2.4m funding covers the building’s design and construction, Foxton estimates an additional £65,000 is needed for the essential furnishing of the centre.
The charity is seeking donations from local businesses and residents to support this vital need through the "Furnish Foxton" appeal.
Jeff Marsh, CEO at Foxton, said: “We welcome the funding from the DCMS, which will create a modern, fit-for-purpose centre that is life changing for young people.
“However, we are only halfway there and need the kind support of local businesses and people to help furnish the centre, from creating a dance room to blinds for the windows.
“We need equipment and furniture to create a space that is both inspiring and functional, and that fulfils the important needs of today’s local young people, for generations to come.
“Every donation we receive, whether it be through monetary donations or the donation of in-kind services or products, will make a permanent impact on the lives of local young people.”
Foxton’s Youth Forum, led by young people, played a key role in the successful bid and has worked closely with local companies to ensure the new building meets their needs.
The centre will include a large main hall for group activities like dance and community meetings, as well as a spacious balcony for outdoor events, socialising, and relaxation.
A digital training hub will address local digital exclusion, providing computers for online services, skill development, and support with homework, careers, and housing.
The centre will also feature a modern kitchen for preparing fresh meals, a gaming room, a wellbeing space designed by young people and additional functional areas like offices and reception.
The centre has been designed with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind.
Rhiannon, 18, who has used Foxton’s Youth Centre since she was eight, and who is now a member of the Youth Forum, said: “The Youth Forum, along with young people that use the centre, were involved from the beginning.”
“Designing the new centre, it was always a case of ‘what do young people want’ rather than ‘what do we think young people want’.
“It gives local young people the ambition to do more and change more in the world, it sends the message that they are important and that they can achieve more than maybe they thought they could.”
Local businesses involved with the design of the building included Studio John Bridge (architects), QS Company (quantity surveyors), Reid Jones Partnership (structural engineers), Kingswood (developers) and RP Tyson Construction (builders).
Those wishing to donate funds can ring 01772 289074 or [email protected] and speak to a member of the Furnish Foxton team who are managing donations.
There is also a Just Giving page that will enable people to donate towards the appeal.
For independent donations toward the Just Giving pot, there is an option to donate through Gift Aid, allowing Foxton to receive an extra 25% on that donation from the government.
To find out more, visit the Furnish Foxton website at: https://thefoxton.org/furnish-foxton
