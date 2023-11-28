An investigation is under way after a blaze broke out at a scrap car yard in Preston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Footage from the scene shows the fire raging at the breakers yard in Canute Street, Deepdale at around 3.30pm on Monday (November 27).

Residents in the area were told to keep windows and doors shut as the fire producted a large plume of thick, black smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham and Leyland attended along with the aerial ladder platform and crews remained at the yard for around three hours.