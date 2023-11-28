News you can trust since 1886
Preston car scrap yard fire caught on video

An investigation is under way after a blaze broke out at a scrap car yard in Preston.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 13:25 GMT
Footage from the scene shows the fire raging at the breakers yard in Canute Street, Deepdale at around 3.30pm on Monday (November 27).

Residents in the area were told to keep windows and doors shut as the fire producted a large plume of thick, black smoke.

Four fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham and Leyland attended along with the aerial ladder platform and crews remained at the yard for around three hours.

Firefighters used two hose reels, one jet and foam concentrate to extinguish the fire. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation is now under way to establish the cause.

