A well-known Preston businessman has been given a suspended prison sentence after his company pleaded guilty to environmental offences.

PDM Industries Ltd and its director, Peter Marquis - known as Pete - were sentenced on Monday at Preston Magistrates' Court over unlawful waste disposal and an illegal asbestos site.

PDM Industries has been handed fines and costs totalling £60,046 and Mr Marquis received a 42-week prison sentence (suspended for 18 months) and 200 hours of unpaid community work for his involvement in the offences.

The sentencing follows an investigation conducted by the Environment Agency into operations at two sites in the north west of Preston; Stanley Lodge Farm, Salwick Road, and a yard adjacent to Wards House Farm, Lea Lane, Preston.

Pete Marquis.

What’s gone on?

PDM Industries Ltd disposed of controlled waste, specifically tyres, at Stanley Lodge Farm without obtaining the required environmental permits. Although the Environment Agency instructed them to transfer the waste to a legally permitted facility, Marquis opted to illegally bury the waste tyres, thus violating environmental regulations.

Between December 31, 2016 and February 15, 2023, PDM Industries Ltd also operated a facility handling asbestos without authorisation by an environmental permit, in violation of environmental protection regulations.

Expert testimony provided by Gabriela Boca, an environmental specialist, highlighted the controls that should have been in place at the site dealing with asbestos. Her evidence demonstrated the seriousness of the offences. The inadequate storage conditions posed significant risks to the environment due to the improper containment of harmful asbestos fibres.

Marquis and PDM Industries Ltd acknowledged the offences and cooperated with the investigation by the Environment Agency. The tyres were later removed from Stanley Lodge Farm, along with the asbestos waste from the yard next to Wards House Farm.

District Judge Goodwin concluded that both offences were committed with deliberate intent. Shannon Nicholson, Environmental Crime Team Leader at the Environment Agency said: “The sentencing demonstrates the importance of following proper procedures, especially when dealing with hazardous materials like asbestos, which pose serious risks.

“This case highlights our commitment to holding those who violate environmental regulations accountable. Strict enforcement is essential to prevent harm to the environment.”