And Preston-based former Premier League footballer March Pugh agrees.
The former Burnley and Bournemouth winger, 37, is now known as the nutritionist @thefoodiefootballer, and has worked with Just Eat to analyse the meals of 10 players competing in this summer’s competition, including that of six England stars.
It comes as Just Eat launch their Meals of Champions bundles, which include a homage to one of football’s most famous pre-match meals, ‘Vardy’s party pack’ - which includes Red Bull, coffee and the ingredients for a ham and cheese omelette.
What do the Euro stars have for breakfast? Take a look at the pages below to find out.
1. Declan Rice - Eight pancakes with maple syrup
Eight pancakes with maple syrup Marc said: "Pancakes topped with maple syrup are a fantastic energy source. Proving us wrong that we need to only indulge one day a year, or an occasional breakfast, Declan reaps the benefit of this meal mounted high in carbohydrates, providing long, sustained energy. I haven’t heard of another player indulging in so many but he’s one of the most active players on the pitch, so it must work for him." | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty
2. Kyle Walker - rice pudding
Rice pudding Marc said: "One that may surprise people but rice pudding is a rich source of carbohydrates which may not be known. It provides the necessary energy to fuel intense physical activity during a football match. It is also easy to digest, making it a suitable option before a match when you want to avoid feeling heavy or bloated. My advice would just be careful not to get carried away - which is easily done with this British staple.
"I have played against Kyle Walker on numerous occasions and he is the best full back I have come against. He is quick, strong and has a great engine on him… the rice pudding must be working!" | AFP via Getty Images
3. Harry Kane - Scrambled eggs, avocado, toast
Scrambled eggs, avocado, toast Marc said: "Who knew Harry Kane loves a brunch as much as the rest of us! This simple yet effective pre-match meal is a winner, as the protein in the eggs, healthy fat found in the avocado and carbohydrates in the toast helps to provide the body with long sustained energy." | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty
4. Phil Foden - Pesto Pasta
Pesto Pasta Marc said: "This meal is a fantastic option before a game as carbohydrates are the bodies main source of energy. Eating a substantial bowl 3-4 hours before a game is ideal. What athletes eat before games is not only important for performance, but for recovery too." | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.