Preston-based Key Group donated Christmas hampers to Sherwood Court and Four Seasons Care Home in Fulwood

Preston-based Key Group has donated almost 100 Christmas hampers to residents at two care homes to enjoy over the festive period.

Sherwood Court received 62 hampers and Four Seasons Care Home also received a Christmas hamper for each of its 31 residents.

Elizabeth Brotherton, from Sherwood Court Barchester Healthcare, said: “I’d like to thank everyone at Key Group for their generous donation to our residents, who were delighted with the hampers. It’s fantastic to see a local company spreading Christmas cheer.”

Mary Crossley, from Four Seasons Preston Glades Care Home, said: “I would like to say thank you to Key Group for donating the hampers and making 31 elderly people very happy.”