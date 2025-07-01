Lancashire supermarket chain Booths has called time on a store after 16 years - over operating costs.

The family-owned retailer, which has its headquarters in Preston, has announced that it’s branch in the North Yorkshire city of Ripon will close at 4pm on Sunday, July 20.

Ninety five jobs are affected - but they will be protected and transferred as the supermarket reopens as another well-known brand.

A spokesman for Booths said: “Booths have begun a consultation process with their colleagues at the Ripon store relating to a forthcoming transfer of the property lease for the store to Tesco.

“Since opening in 2009 we have worked hard to refine the offer and improve performance at Ripon, but the challenges of significantly increased operating costs have meant that we cannot see a future where the store will be profitable under the Booths model. It is anticipated that all jobs will be protected and transferred to Tesco during this consultation process.

“Closing any store is a very difficult decision however we are working to protect all jobs in this process. Booths would like to thank all colleagues and customers for their support since the store opened over 16 years ago. We would also like to provide some reassurance that we have no current plans to exit any of our other stores.”