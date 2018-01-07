Preston animal centre remains closed as probe continues

The immediate future of a Preston animal centre remains uncertain as an internal probe continues.

RSPCA bosses shut their shelter in Ribbleton in December and it remains closed while an investigation into falling standards takes place.

Residents were advised to take animals to other RSPCA centres in the region and those already looked after at the Preston unit have been transferred.

But this has caused a knock-on impact with their Blackpool shelter now operating at capacity.

A spokesman said: “The Blackpool animal centre is full at the moment but this is of course a changing situation, as it is at all of our centres as animals come into and leave our care.

““The branch did not take in any animals from Preston & District Branch animal centre at the time of closure, but have since taken in a small number of animals which have been collected by inspectors in the Preston area.

“Services at RSPCA Preston & District Branch clinic, run in conjunction with Myerscough Vets, on Lancaster Road, Preston are unaffected and continue there unchanged.”

The investigation was launched to “address concerns the operation of the centre was not meeting normal high standards”.

No indication of how long the centre will remain closed has been issued apart from the charity stating it hopes it will reopen in the “near future.”

Owners hoping to rehome animals are advised to contact other rescue organisations for the time being as those brought in by RSPCA inspectors are prioritised, the charity added.