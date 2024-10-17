Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a name you will have seen at major developments across the county - the Eric Wright Group.

The Bamber Bridge-based property group, which started off 45 years ago is now divided into eight specialist divisions, and is involved in key projects across the region, including Preston’s £45m Animate cinema complex and Pioneer Place in Burnley town centre.

Recently it’s been announced that the group has added more than £60m to its total turnover, going from £168m in 2022 to £232million last year. This is despite what it calls “on-going economic and political challenges and softening property yields.

Jeremey Hartley | Eric Wright Group

Chief Executive Jeremy Hartley has spoken of a strong pipeline of work that is expected to continue the growth, and the groups passion to see prosperity in Lancashire.

So what is secret to their success?

Mr Hartley said: “Our long term relationships continue to underpin much of our businesses success”. In fact, he has recently been appointed to the Lancashire Business Board, an independent board that works closely with Lancashire County Council, Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool councils, the aim of which is to deliver a more prosperous Lancashire.

It comprises of leaders from the county’s foremost regional, national and international firms. Board members help the councils build on existing work to deliver long term economic growth in the county by using their expert knowledge of the area.

Projects the Eric Wright Group are involved in | NW/Studio John Bridge/BDP/LCC

Commenting on his role on the Lancashire Business Board Jeremy Hartley said: “As a business our roots are firmly rooted in Lancashire, and through this board we are able to work with business leaders from across the county to see how we can drive economic growth together. There are some really significant opportunities for change and the county has been gaining momentum in recent years with significant development in towns and cities such as Preston and Burnley. Working together the board aims to harness that momentum and continue to build on Lancashire’s prospects.”

Karen Hirst, Managing Director of Maple Grove Developments added: “It’s about creating places where people want to work, live and visit and for those to be effective places of change it is vital to have the input, support and involvement of not only the local authorities but the wider community.

“For any partnership to work well there needs to be a good relationship with trust and a common goal. Our ‘one team ‘approach is the most effective, but it requires a clear vision and robust plan with funding support to make it work. There are many examples across the north west region where the Eric Wright Group and Maple Grove Developments has done this to great effect.”

Preston’s Animate complex

Key Projects include:

Animate in Preston city centre:

Maple Grove Developments is developing Animate, a £45+million entertainment and leisure complex on behalf of Preston City Council, offering an unrivalled offering of activities for up to 700,000 Lancashire residents within a 20-minute catchment area. The state-of-the-art leisure hub will offer an eight-screen cinema by The ARC Cinema, a 16 lane Hollywood Bowl bowling facility, and restaurants including Zizzi and Cosmo along with café bar Loungers.

The complex is on schedule to complete this autumn, and following this the fit out of the cinema, bowling facility and restaurants will commence ready for an opening early in the new year.

Amounderness House, Preston

Acting on behalf of Preston City Council, Maple Grove Developments is undertaking a £7.4million refurbishment of the Grade II Listed former magistrates court. The sympathetic refurbishment of the Grade II listed building will create multi-use office space, offering 26 offices circa 645 sq. ft and four craft or retail studios. In addition, the existing courtyard will be updated and open for public use.

Pioneer Place, Burnley.

Pioneer Place, Burnley

Pioneer Place is a £23million scheme, key to the regeneration of East Lancashire, benefitting the people of Burnley and the wider Lancashire area. Offering entertainment and leisure including a new seven-screen REEL Cinema, café bar Loungers, Nando’s and Starbucks.

Following completion by Maple Grove Developments Pioneer Place is now open and trading well. The scheme was made possible with funding from Burnley Borough Council and Lancashire County Council, the Government’s Getting Building Fund administered by Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and local fashion company boohoo.

Central Lancashire Cricket Ground, Farington

Eric Wright Construction are building a pioneering cricket facility in central Lancashire which will provide new professional standard facilities for Lancashire Cricket. The facility will feature two cricket pitches and host a number of men’s and women’s competitive matches each year. The second cricket pitch will support community, recreational and youth cricket, as well as offering a new training facility for the club. Construction started in late 2023, and with a 19-month build time, it is hoped that cricket could be played at Farington in the 2025 cricket season.

How the two ovals and pavillion of the new Lancashire Cricket ground in Farington will look (image: BDP via Lancashire County Council's planning portal)

Tram Bridge, Preston

Eric Wright Civil Engineering are delivering this new bridge project, costing around£8 million, which is a key project within the City Council’s ‘Active Preston’ programme. The new bridge will restore an important active travel route between South Ribble and Preston city centre for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

Demolition of the Old Tram Bridge was completed in early September, ahead of the projected timetable, making way for a new bridge to be installed. Work on the foundations for the first of two piers in the river will start soon in order to complete before the winter period. The bridge itself is scheduled to be lifted into place in Autumn next year and work will complete by early 2026.

Charitable work

Wholly owned by the Eric Wright Charitable Trust, the Group is committed to delivering employment and regeneration opportunities in the communities in which it operates. All company profits are either invested back into the Eric Wright Group or awarded to charities and projects, predominately throughout the North West, which support young persons’ wellbeing, elderly services, education and training, health, carers’ support, child and family support or mental health.

The Eric Wright Charitable Trust owns and operates Water Park Lakeland Adventure Centre in Cumbria and is an employer partner and sponsor of the Eric Wright Learning Foundation at Preston College, which supports young people aged 14+ studying Level 1 - 3 vocational courses and Apprenticeships.