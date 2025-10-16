More than 500 homes in South Ribble were left without electricity this morning following an unexpected fault with an underground cable.

Electricity North West confirmed that around 503 properties in the PR4 area were affected by the outage.

The number of affected homes has since fallen to around 91 as engineers work to restore power.

Homes were left without electricity following a power cut in Longridge | Contributed

A spokesperson for Electricity North West said the power cut was caused by “an unexpected incident with underground cables.”

In a statement, the company added: “We didn't know before your electricity went off that this was going to happen, but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible.”

The estimated time for full restoration is around 4pm today.

However, the company noted that with high-voltage power cuts, they are “often able to get many of the homes involved back on before our estimated time of restoration.”

Postcodes affected

PR4 4BE, PR4 4ZJ, PR4 4BT, PR4 4XB, PR4 4ZS, PR4 4XN, PR4 4JB, PR26 6RT, PR4 4YB, PR26 6RD, PR4 4AE, PR4 4JX, PR4 4LD, PR4 5NA, PR4 4JP, PR4 4YN, PR4 4AQ, PR4 4AY, PR4 4LB, PR4 4ZL, PR4 4JE, PR4 4XL, PR4 4BL, PR4 4AP, PR4 4XA, PR4 4BG, PR4 4BB, PR4 4ZE, PR4 4AB, PR4 4LJ, PR4 4AD, PR4 4ZB, PR4 4ZN, PR4 4JA, PR4 4AA, PR4 4LU, PR26 6RN, PR4 5NR, PR4 4JQ, PR4 4XS, PR4 4JY, PR4 5DG, PR4 4YR, PR4 4YL, PR4 4AX, PR4 4YA, PR4 4XD, PR4 4ZR, PR4 4ZH, PR4 4ZP, PR26 6SA, PR4 5FB, PR4 4JR, PR4 4ZQ, PR4 4JU, PR4 4JN, PR4 4AN, PR4 4YJ, PR4 4RZ, PR4 4XW, PR4 4SN, PR4 4JJ, PR4 4LE, PR4 4AG, PR4 4YP, PR4 4JF, PR4 4XU, PR4 4AF, PR4 4LP, PR4 4JS, PR4 4BD, PR4 4JL, PR4 4BQ, PR4 4LN, PR4 4JD, PR26 6RE, PR4 5AD, PR4 4XR, PR4 4AL, PR4 4ZU, PR4 4ZA, PR4 4XH, PR4 4XE, PR4 4YQ, PR4 4BH, PR4 4YD, PR4 4BJ, PR4 4XT, PR4 4BN, PR4 5SA, PR26 6PR, PR4 4YE, PR4 5NQ, PR4 4XQ, PR4 4TG, PR4 4JT, PR4 4LH, PR4 4BA, PR4 4ZD, PR4 5NF, PR5 3PR, PR4 4SJ, PR4 4JW, PR4 4YS, PR4 4LL, PR4 4XP, PR4 4HN, PR4 4BP, PR4 4AT, PR4 4AR, PR4 4XJ, PR4 4YH, PR4 4LA, PR4 4QL, PR4 4LF, PR26 6RG, PR1 0NP