Power cut is restored after 1,300 homes and businesses hit in preston

More than 1,300 homes and businesses have had their power restored after a cut in Preston.

Electricity North West (ENW) said it was first made aware of the incident just after 11pm yesterday. (May 30).

The cut meant a total of 1,351 customers were without supply mainly in the PR3 area but some in PR4 and PR2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Power was cut to properties in Preston overnight

ENW initially estimated on its website that power would be restored by 2.10am today (May 31).

However this was later updated to 5.30am with electricity workers responding to the incident throughout the night.

ENW confirmed power had been restored by 5.18am.

The following postcodes were affected: