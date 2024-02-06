Poundbakery create Valentines meal for two with £3.25 2G2G Bag!

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Too Good To Go is a fantastic initiative which was created to reduce food waste in retail companies. To view your nearest Too Good To Go Poundbakery, simply download the app.

After some patience and creativity, we managed to put together a grazing board for 2 plus two delicious desserts. The only items that didn’t come with the bag were the raspberry and cucumber garnishes, the condiments, oh and the champagne! However, everything else was included and we made it work, proving that you don’t have to spend a lot to elevate any meal…so this year, save money and challenge yourself to create a Valuetines Meal at home.