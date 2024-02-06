News you can trust since 1886
Poundbakery create Valentines meal for two with £3.25 2G2G Bag!

Fancy meals don’t have to cost a fortune – it’s all about getting creative and making the most of the ingredients you have. Which is why we wanted to challenge ourselves to come up with a Valentine’s Meal for 2, using just a £3.25 Too Good To Go bag from Poundbakery.
By Keely SilvesterContributor
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:21 GMT
The bag contained the following items (all this for £3.25):

· 3pk Cookies

· Walkers Crisps

Too Good To Go Bag transformed into delicious grazing board and desserts for two people.Too Good To Go Bag transformed into delicious grazing board and desserts for two people.
· Ham Salad Baguette

· Potato & Meat Pie

· Potato Wedges

· Mini cheese & Onion Rolls (selected stores)

Ingredients from the Poundbakery £3.25 Too Good To Go Bag.Ingredients from the Poundbakery £3.25 Too Good To Go Bag.
· Chicken Satay Sticks

· 2pk Bavarian Slices

Too Good To Go is a fantastic initiative which was created to reduce food waste in retail companies. To view your nearest Too Good To Go Poundbakery, simply download the app.

The Results:

Ingredients from the Poundbakery £3.25 Too Good To Go BagIngredients from the Poundbakery £3.25 Too Good To Go Bag
After some patience and creativity, we managed to put together a grazing board for 2 plus two delicious desserts. The only items that didn’t come with the bag were the raspberry and cucumber garnishes, the condiments, oh and the champagne! However, everything else was included and we made it work, proving that you don’t have to spend a lot to elevate any meal…so this year, save money and challenge yourself to create a Valuetines Meal at home.

DISCLAIMER: The board was so full that we couldn’t fit in the Cookies – so they were eaten with a cup of tea later on!

Poundbakery’s Valentine’s range launches on Thursday, February 8 and includes:

· 2pk Ginger Love Men £1.60

· 4pk Valentine’s Fairy Cakes £2