Poulton-le-Fylde man, 39, wanted for harassment and racially aggravated public order
Geoffrey Baldwin is wanted for breach of court bail, harassment and racially aggravated public order.
The 39-year-old is around 5ft 8ins tall, with short light brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his arms.
Baldwin has links to Blackpool as well as Poulton-le-Fylde.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0209 of October 6.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.