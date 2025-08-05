Postman overpowered by two men and robbed of parcel in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:37 BST
A postman was overpowered by two men and robbed of a parcel during a daylight incident in Blackpool.

It happened on High Street at around 10.55am on Tuesday, July 1.

The offenders fled the scene after the robbery, running along Bank Street and then onto Dickson Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to speak to these two men after a postman was overpowered and robbed of a parcel in Blackpoolplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to these two men after a postman was overpowered and robbed of a parcel in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Lancashire Police today released CCTV footage of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the men or has information that could assist police is urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0519 of July 1.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireLancashire PolicePoliceCCTV
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice