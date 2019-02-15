Positively Pawfect party for cute pet pooches in Grimsargh

There were plenty of new tricks to be learnt at Positively Pawfect’s first birthday party.

Josie Shahabeddin was delighted to celebrate the first year of her dog training business and so invited her clients and other associated animal and canine organisations to join in the fun.

Fundraiser party celebrating one year of Positively Pawfect at Grimsargh Village Hall

The 29-year-old, from Longridge, held the party at Grimsargh Village Hall, which included stalls related to canine health, training and fun, and a raffle.

The main party piece was the mini dog show where puppies showed off new tricks.

Josie raised more than £130 for Dog A.I.D (Assistance In Disability) and also collected a large amount of pet items and food for Preston and District RSPCA branch, in Ribbleton, to prepare for its reopening.

She says: “Everyone had a great time and it was great fun.

The Boyes family of Tease Tea Room, pictured Sam, Keira (14) and Karen

“Lots of dogs came and so there were lots of puppy cuddles for everyone.

“It was a great experience for the puppies as they got to socialise with other dogs and people in a different and busy environment.

“It was a great chance to work on their self control and do loose lead walking.

“The highlight was the dog show and there was a prize for the best trick. This was one by two young girls who taught their puppy to jump up on one of their backs.

Betty enjoys a visit to the dog treat stall

“Youngsters also had their faces painted courtesy of Longridge Vets and we had lots of stalls for vets and groomers where pet owners could get advice.

“We had cake stalls and people could enjoy a tea or a coffee and we had a raffle.

“The party was really well turned out and much better than I anticipated.

“I would like to do it again as it went so well.

A group enjoy the day

“I am pleased we raised so much money as this was the first fund-raiser event I had done and you never know how well it is going to go.

“We got lots of donations for Preston’s RSPCA centre too which is great.

“I am really excited the business has been running for a whole year.

“The first 12 months are usually the hardest.

“So the fact we have got this far and been successful gives me a great boost to carry on.”

Josie started her business after she began training her new puppy, Lola, and qualified with Victoria Stilwell Academy for Dog Training and Behaviour. She also runs Peonies and Pooches and Longridge Alpacas.