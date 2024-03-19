Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The doors are set to temporarily close on Darwen Youth Centre to allow for a new £3.3m transformation.

It will see the Knott Street facility double in size over the next year – adding a brand-new first floor.

Building on the success of the existing Darwen Youth Centre and Youth Zone Darwen, the extension will pave the way for state-of-the-art facilities.

These new facilities will include a new creative workshop space, a recording and DJ studio, a gaming zone and multi-use spaces as well as upgraded outdoor sports facilities.

The scheme is one of five across the borough to benefit from more than £8m of new investment secured through the Government’s Youth Investment Fund.

In the summer round of the Youth Investment Fund, Blackburn with Darwen secured more funding from the Government than any other place in the country.

Blackburn with Darwen councillors celebrating the youth centre's transformation news.

Councillor Julie Gunn, Deputy Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council and Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “Wow! What a facility this will be once it’s finished.”

“To have this chance to double the size of the youth centre is phenomenal and the opportunities the extra space will bring for the young people who use it is just fantastic.

“Driving us is our determination that every child and young person in the borough should have the opportunity to fulfil their potential – we truly believe that no-one should be left behind.

Darwen Youth Centre will temporarily close from Sunday, March 31st.

While the work is underway, youngsters will be able to continue to access sessions at the new Darwen Youth Zone in Railway Road, at Blackburn Rovers Indoor Centre (BRIC), and at the Rainbow Centre, also Railway Road.

You can see a full list of what’s on and when by clicking here.

Car parking at Darwen Railway Station and Atlas Road has also been made free for the duration of the works, with the new youth centre set to open in early 2025.

Councillor Gunn said: “While the doors to Darwen Youth Centre building may be temporarily closed, it’ll be very much ‘business as usual’ with lots of great sessions for our youngsters to take part in across the town and borough.