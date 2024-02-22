Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Whitakers Arms on Burnley Road, has been closed since January 15, yet today was its grand reopening where the Mayor of Hyndburn was in attendance.

After a quick turnaround when it came to transforming the entire premises, The Whitaker’s Arms saw Mayor Terry Hurn cut the rope to announce that the pub is back in business.

The refurbishment project was undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and has seen Vanessa Wolfenden take the helm as the licensee.

Vanessa and Jamie Wolfenden outside their newly refurbished pub, The Whitaker's Arms.

A total makeover wasn’t easy yet what has been created is a family-friendly pub that caters for the whole community featuring games rooms along with a spacious function room and a new menu.

Vanessa, who has previously had her own sports therapy business for many years, said: “It’s a dream come true, my husband Jamie and I have always wanted a pub and have been looking for the right place for a year.

“I knew The Whitakers was ‘the one’ as soon as I walked in as it had character and potential, and all it needed was some TLC.

“I’m so happy with the transformation and it was made possible from the investment from Heineken.”

The overhaul has carefully renovated the outside of the old sandstone pub with new lighting, signage and planting as well as a beer garden at the rear which will enhance the area.

To cater for all occasions, The Whitakers Arms has a traditional bar, a comfortable lounge and dining area and a games zone complete with a new pool table, darts and a high spec AV system showing BT and TNT Sports.

A look inside the newly renovated pub.

A 70-seater function room has been retained which is the largest function room of any food pub in the vicinity.

Vanessa wants The Whitakers Arms to be “a hub of the community” and to that end will run a host of activities to bring residents together, ranging from bingo and senior citizens coffee mornings to quiz nights and live entertainment.

Chris Newsham, Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager for Accrington said: “We’redelighted to have joined forces with Vanessa to give The Whitakers Arms a new leaseof life.