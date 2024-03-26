Corporation Park set for £750k worth of funding secured by Blackburn Council through Levelling Up scheme

This popular Lancashire park is the latest project to benefit from a funding boost through a Government partnership.
By Sam Quine
Published 26th Mar 2024, 10:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Corporation Park is set to benefit from £750,000 of new funding successfully secured by Blackburn with Darwen Council.

It’s one of many important projects across the town and borough that will share an impressive £20m from the new Levelling Up Partnership with the Government.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The good news comes just days after it was also revealed that funding has been secured from Historic England to support plans to restore the park’s historic conservatory.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

And work is set to start next week on revamping the tennis courts there too – again after new funding was secured by the Council.

Councillor Quesir Mahmood, the Council’s Deputy Leader at Corporation ParkCouncillor Quesir Mahmood, the Council’s Deputy Leader at Corporation Park
Councillor Quesir Mahmood, the Council’s Deputy Leader at Corporation Park

Councillor Quesir Mahmood, the Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Growth and Development, said: “For generations, Corporation Park has been enjoyed by residents and visitors to Blackburn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Indeed, there’s a fascinating report from its grand opening in 1857 that says 60,000 people turned out for the ceremony with shops closing at noon and workers being allowed home early to join in the celebrations.

“Sadly though, with the huge budget pressures the Council has faced, we’ve seen the park decline, against all of our wishes, and so this new funding is very much welcome.

We’re now in the process of finalising our business plan with the Government for how the £750,000 will be spent at Corporation Park and can’t wait to be able to announce more details!”

At the beginning of March, it was announced that Blackburn with Darwen Council has successfully secured £20m of new Levelling Up funding – taking the grand total to £125m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the heart of the bid is £8m to renovate the ever-popular King George’s Hall – the jewel in the crown of Blackburn’s £50m Cultural Quarter.

There’s also investment for the likes of The Exchange, Imperial Mill and Tony’s Ballroom.

Corporation Park Supporters Group stood outside the Park's conservatory.Corporation Park Supporters Group stood outside the Park's conservatory.
Corporation Park Supporters Group stood outside the Park's conservatory.

At Corporation Park, visitors can enjoy a busy playground, multi-use games area, cycle tracks, bowling greens and scenic walks.

The tennis courts are set to be transformed in the coming weeks too with £45,000 secured from the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) through their Parks Investment Program.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

There’s an active Corporation Park Supporters Group made up of volunteers helping to protect and improve the quality of the park for the community to enjoy.

Welcoming the new £750,000 of funding, the group’s chair, Nicola Beswick said: “This funding gives the opportunity to address some of the long-term maintenance issues to ensure existing features in the park can be enjoyed in future years.

“Equally it gives the chance to create new features that can both better serve our diverse local communities and attract new visitors from near and far.

“Corporation Park Supporters Group are looking for volunteers who are keen to get involved. Anyone interested should contact us at: [email protected].”

Related topics:WorkersBlackburn with Darwen CouncilWorkGovernmentPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.