The pub, which picked up a Pub of the Season award last year, is now available to lease.

A unique opportunity has arisen in Longridge to take over the extremely popular Applejacks micropub, formerly a greengrocer.

For 21 years the business was run as a fruit and veg shop by current owners, husband and wife team Tom and Gillian Jackson, before they transformed it into a trendy, craft ale bar five years ago, re-opening in February 2019.

Serving a fantastic range of cask ales, lagers, gins, ciders and much more including coffee and cake, Applejacks is one of the most popular drinking spots in the local area, set across two floors with a ground floor area hosting the main bar, as well as plenty of seating and quirky features throughout.

Pendle Hill Properties Sales Director Thomas Turner and owner of Applejacks Tom Jackson. | Pendle Hill Properties

Go upstairs and you will find ‘Apples & Pears', a wine bar and function room which was renovated from a flat during the COVID pandemic, and is now regularly used for a wide range of events and meetings, with its own private bar available.

Named winners of the CAMRA Central Lancashire branch's Pub of the Season award last Autumn, Applejacks is now available to lease through local estate agents Pendle Hill Properties.

With their office located directly opposite Applejacks on Berry Lane, Pendle Hill Properties provide a specialist residential and commercial property sales and rental service across the Ribble Valley, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, Burnley and Pendle.

Pendle Hill Properties have been brought in to find new tenants for the extremely popular Applejacks microbar on Berry Lane in Longridge. | Pendle Hill Proeprties

The lease will include all fixtures and fittings and is key-ready for tenants to move in straight away, featuring wooden panelling and furniture throughout, a door directly onto the main high street and large front windows, plus much more.

Applejacks owner Tom Jackson, said: "This is a very profitable business for someone to come in and takeover, nothing needs changing, it works very well and there is a great and loyal customer base.

"I have been here for 26 years overall and it is surprising how many new friends I have made, even though I am from Longridge and they are from Longridge, it is amazing how many new people you will meet."

The Applejacks lease will include all fixtures and fittings and is key ready for the right tenant to move in and takeover the business. | Pendle Hill Properties

Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: "Applejacks is one of the most popular bars in Longridge and it is a real honour that Tom and Gill have entrusted us to find new tenants for the business.

"With our office being located directly opposite we have got to see first hand how popular and busy Applejacks is throughout the week and at the weekend. This will be a great business for someone."

Tom and Gillian are now looking forward to their retirement, with Tom only having six full weeks off work in his life. Despite that, a work-mad Tom will still find time to work on a voluntary basis for the NHS.