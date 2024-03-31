Sprinkles desserts emporium in Bamber Bridge is closing down

Sprinkles, on Station Road, put an announcement on its Facebook page to tell customers the sad news that its final day of trade would be Monday, April 1.

The family-run business specialises in a wide range of desserts and also sells hotdogs and milkshakes and other goodies.

But one of the family members admitted that the Sprinkles had not turned out to be as busy as hoped, meaning the overheads became too much to manage.

One of the team, who wanted to be known only as Ben, said: "We did expect more people through the door and because we didn't get that, it's been hard to cover the running costs."

The statement on the shop's Facebook site said: "It is With a heavy heart to announce Sprinkles Bamber Bridge will be closing its doors for the final time Monday April 1.

"To our customers, thankyou for being a part of our journey. We wanted to take a moment to thank you for your continued custom and for giving us the opportunity to serve you all, We are grateful to have had you all as our customers, and would like to serve you all one last time."