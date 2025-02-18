A popular town centre car park is set to close for three months as part of the St Annes Town Centre Improvement Project.

A section of the St Annes Square Car Park, located between Orchard Road and Clifton Drive South, will be temporarily closed from Tuesday, February 18 until May.

However, the remaining area of the car park, between Orchard Road and Park Road, will stay open throughout this period.

St Annes Square Car Park between Orchard Road and Clifton Drive South will be closed until May as part of the St Annes Improvement Project. | Google Maps Street View

Fylde Council reassured residents that the closure will not affect the total number of available parking spaces, and the car park will reopen as scheduled once the improvements are completed.

A spokesman for the council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.”

The closure is part of the Lytham St Anne’s Improvement Project.

The ambitious regeneration project sees a £3.13 million investment into revitalising the town centre and improving pedestrianised areas.

Alternative parking can be found at:

Short Car Park Stays:

-Pleasant Street, Lytham, FY8 5JA9.00am to 6.00pm

-Wood Street, St Annes, FY8 1QS9.00am to 6.00pm

Long Car Park Stays:

-Dicconson Terrace, Lytham Green, Lytham, FY8 5LB9.00am to 6.00pm

-Bath Street, Lytham Green, Lytham, FY8 5LB9.00am to 6.00pm

-Lytham Station, Lytham, FY8 5NJ9.00am to 6.00pm

-North Promenade, St Annes, FY8 2NQ9.00am to 6.00pm

-St Annes Swimming Pool, St Annes, FY8 1LS9.00am to 6.00pm

-Fairhaven Road, St Annes, FY8 1NW9.00am to 6.00pm

-Stanner Bank, Fairhaven, FY8 1BD9.00am to 6.00pm

-St Paul’s Avenue, Fairhaven, FY8 1BD9.00am to 6.00pm

-North Beach, St Annes, FY8 2PP9.00am to 6.00pm

-Town Hall, St Annes, FY8 1LW9.00am to 6.00pm weekends and bank holidays only

Free Car Parking:

St Albans Road, St Annes, FY8 3NQ

Fairhaven Bowling Green, Fairhaven FY8 1BD