'Your voice matters': locals in troubled part of Preston asked about new rules
As the Post reported in January, Preston City Council is considering creating a public spaces protection order (PSPO) parts of the Fishwick and Frenchwood, and St. Matthew’s wards.
If implemented, the order would introduce a series of bans in public places on – amongst other things – discarding used condoms and needles, going to the toilet and taking drugs. People will also be able to be ordered to stop drinking alcohol in the street.
Locals are now being asked for their thoughts in a consultation that runs until 2nd May. St. Matthew’s ward councillor Suleman Sarwar says there have already been improvements in the area, including “regular engagement with the police, organisations, and council officers”.
He added: “One of the biggest steps forward is the public spaces protection order (PSPO) that I have been pushing for. This will help tackle anti-social behaviour, but it is crucial that residents have their say.
“The consultation is now open, and I urge everyone to take a few minutes to complete it. Your voice matters.”