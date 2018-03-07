YOUR VIEW: Preston’s new market hall - ‘Like shopping in a wind tunnel’

A combination of freezing temperatures because of the Beast from the East plus teething problems with the heating system at Preston’s new market hall made last week a mostly miserable one for traders.

Council bosses said there were putting measures in place to alleviate the challenging conditions amid calls for them to quickly establish a long term fix. Sam Livesey, chairman of the Traders’ Association, said his colleagues didn’t want to be seen as “moaning Minnie’s” but emphasised they wanted the right environmen” in the multi-million pound facility.

The story reached almost 15,000 people on the Lancashire Post’s Facebook page and attracted dozens of comments about the flagship scheme. Here’s a selection of them...

Needs something doing, it’s like shopping in a wind tunnel. Freezing.

Joan Brierley

When has a market ever been heated? Outdoor traders should expect it, just happens to be colder than normal, soon be warmer and they’ll be wanting air conditioning.

Karl Walmsley

Wait until summer, it will be like working in a greenhouse.

Marie Frew

Surely predictable? Did traders not notice that it wasn’t going to be fully enclosed? If they were given the impression it was going to be fully enclosed then they should seek legal advice and a significant rent reduction.

April Dwyer

I feel sorry for the traders they must have lost a lot of custom why did anything have to change. What’s going to happen when they start work on old market? All the dust and muck, people won’t want to shop there then. I feel heartily sorry for them.

Valerie Marshall

Why fix something that wasn’t broken? I can’t stand the new market, I avoid it like a plague. It’s small, cold and awful to walk through. My opinion so no offence to anybody.

Vanessa Wilkinson

The new market is disgusting. A complete waste of money. It’s too small, cheaply built and open to the elements. Why could it not be fully enclosed with a second floor?

David Jackson

-1C inside? I think the thermometer may have been accidentally dropped in the fridge next to them

John Jones

It was colder than that (-1C) when we went in last Saturday. It’s a cold sink.

Paul Eyre

Putting in temporary solutions hasn’t solved the problem at all. The new framework under the canopy has no roof on it and the heaters have been put next to sliding doors that have to left open so people can walk in and out. The heat is just escaping as fast as it’s being blown in.

Laura Jane Saunders

Not just the roof but the toilets too - people are having to queue to use the lavatories.

Dave Robinson

Freezing in winter and I bet a greenhouse in summer. Really do feel sorry for these traders.

Clare Furness

It would have been better to put a glass hood over the hall.

Adam Kean