Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace stands guard at Queen's coffin
Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace took part in a vigil by the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as part of a rotation of guards in Westminster Hall while the late monarch lies in state.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack stood guard side-by side on Thursday afternoon.
Both politicians are members of the Royal Company of Archers, which functions as the monarch's bodyguard in Scotland.
Mr Wallace said: “The sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen will be felt by every member of her Armed Forces. Her Majesty was more than their Commander in Chief, she was their guardian.”
On Saturday evening, the Queen's eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved Granny's coffin.
The grandchildren, invited by the King, had wanted to pay their respects as their parents had done the evening before.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Westminster Hall for the public to view until 6.30am on Monday, ahead of the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.
At 8pm on Sunday, the country will observe a one-minute silence to remember the Queen.