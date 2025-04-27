Who can I vote for in Fylde and Wyre at the Lancashire County Council local elections 2025?
A total of 75 candidates are standing in the two districts at the poll, which is likely to be the last ever held for the authority ahead of its expected abolition in around three years.
Blackpool residents do not get to vote in the Lancashire County Council elections - and there are no elections to Blackpool Council this year.
The Conservatives currently control the county council and have done so since 2017. The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last elections – sees the Tories with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.
The hopefuls in this week’s contest will be battling it out across 14 Fylde and Wyre divisions, the the county council equivalent of electoral wards.
The Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.
The Liberal Democrats are fielding 10 candidates, while the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom are standing in two divisions. Seven independent candidates – not affiliated to any political party – have also put themselves forward across five seats.
Lancashire-wide, several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.
The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.
WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?
For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
Postal votes must have reached the Fylde or Wyre electoral office by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.
In certain emergency circumstances - such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election - you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm on polling day itself. To do so, you should contact Fylde or Wyre council, as appropriate.
CANDIDATE LISTS
Below is a breakdown of all the Fylde and Wyre candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.
FYLDE
Fylde East
Peter Collins – Independent
Phil Glaysher – Labour
Edward Oldfield – Independent
Joshua Connor Roberts – Reform UK
Tony Wellings – Conservatives
Brenden Wilkinson – Green Party
Fylde South
David Michael Dwyer – Reform UK
Noreen Griffiths – Independent
Sandra Pitman – Conservatives
Jed Sullivan – Labour
Jayne Walsh – Green Party
Fylde West
Mark St. John Qualter – Reform UK
John Rossall Singleton – Conservatives
Natalya Kristen Ganley Stone – Labour
Peter Walsh – Green Party
Lytham
Tim Ashton – Conservatives
Mark Bamforth – Independent
Robin Darling – Green Party
Christine Marshall – Liberal Democrat
Alan Norris – Labour
David Green – Reform UK
Carole Elaine Harrison – Independent
St Annes North
Peter Ian Buckley – Conservatives
Debra Karen Challinor – Reform UK
Peter Andrew Cranie – Green Party
Joanne Gardner – Liberal Democrats
Valerie Lewis-Williams – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom
Peter Tavernor – Labour
St Annes South
Maria Deery – Green Party
Viki Miller – Labour
Cheryl Morrison – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom
Stephen Robert Edward Phillips – Liberal Democrats
Steve Rigby – Conservatives
Gus Scott – Reform UK
WYRE
Cleveleys East
Sarah Punshon – Green Party
James Crawford – Reform UK
Andrea Kay – Conservatives
Harry Thomas Swatton – Labour
Cleveleys South and Carleton
Luke Meeks – Green Party
Ian Northwood – Conservatives
Rebecca Potter – Liberal Democrats
Jan Schofield – Reform UK
Peter David Wright – Labour
Fleetwood East
Daniel Neil Bye – Green Party
Sandra Finch – Liberal Democrats
JJ Fitzgerald – Conservatives
David Charles Shaw – Reform UK
Victoria Jane Ruth Wells – Labour
Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West
Mary Juliet Belshaw – Labour
Stephen Clarke – Conservatives
Georgia Everill – Green Party
Alice Jones – Reform UK
Joanne Joyner – Liberal Democrats
Poulton-le-Fylde
Alf Clempson – Conservatives
Barbara Ann Mead-Mason – Green Party
Cheryl Jane Raynor – Labour
Paul Ellison – Reform UK
Jayden Gaskin – Independent
Sean Little – Liberal Democrats
Thornton and Hambleton
Nigel Alderson – Reform UK
Jeremy Dable – Liberal Democrats
James Matthew Mason – Labour
Monique Rembowski – Green Party
John Samuel Clarke Shedwick – Conservatives
Wyre Rural Central
Tom Briggs – Green Party
Sarah Collinge – Independent
Paul Lambert Fairhurst – Conservatives
John Stephen Moore – Labour
Matthew Jacques Salter – Reform UK
Rene Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats
Wyre Rural East
Oliver James Bonser – Labour
Neil Darby – Liberal Democrats
Caroline Elizabeth Montague – Green Party
James David Tomlinson – Reform UK
Shaun Gerard Turner – Conservatives
