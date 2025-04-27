Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voters across Fylde and Wyre head to the polls on Thursday (1st May) for local elections to Lancashire County Council.

A total of 75 candidates are standing in the two districts at the poll, which is likely to be the last ever held for the authority ahead of its expected abolition in around three years.

Blackpool residents do not get to vote in the Lancashire County Council elections - and there are no elections to Blackpool Council this year.

The Conservatives currently control the county council and have done so since 2017. The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last elections – sees the Tories with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.

The hopefuls in this week’s contest will be battling it out across 14 Fylde and Wyre divisions, the the county council equivalent of electoral wards.

The Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.

The Liberal Democrats are fielding 10 candidates, while the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom are standing in two divisions. Seven independent candidates – not affiliated to any political party – have also put themselves forward across five seats.

Lancashire-wide, several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.

The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.

WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?

For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.

Postal votes must have reached the Fylde or Wyre electoral office by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.

In certain emergency circumstances - such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election - you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm on polling day itself. To do so, you should contact Fylde or Wyre council, as appropriate.

CANDIDATE LISTS

Below is a breakdown of all the Fylde and Wyre candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.

FYLDE

Fylde East

Peter Collins – Independent

Phil Glaysher – Labour

Edward Oldfield – Independent

Joshua Connor Roberts – Reform UK

Tony Wellings – Conservatives

Brenden Wilkinson – Green Party

Fylde South

David Michael Dwyer – Reform UK

Noreen Griffiths – Independent

Sandra Pitman – Conservatives

Jed Sullivan – Labour

Jayne Walsh – Green Party

Fylde West

Mark St. John Qualter – Reform UK

John Rossall Singleton – Conservatives

Natalya Kristen Ganley Stone – Labour

Peter Walsh – Green Party

Lytham

Tim Ashton – Conservatives

Mark Bamforth – Independent

Robin Darling – Green Party

Christine Marshall – Liberal Democrat

Alan Norris – Labour

David Green – Reform UK

Carole Elaine Harrison – Independent

St Annes North

Peter Ian Buckley – Conservatives

Debra Karen Challinor – Reform UK

Peter Andrew Cranie – Green Party

Joanne Gardner – Liberal Democrats

Valerie Lewis-Williams – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom

Peter Tavernor – Labour

St Annes South

Maria Deery – Green Party

Viki Miller – Labour

Cheryl Morrison – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom

Stephen Robert Edward Phillips – Liberal Democrats

Steve Rigby – Conservatives

Gus Scott – Reform UK

WYRE

Cleveleys East

Sarah Punshon – Green Party

James Crawford – Reform UK

Andrea Kay – Conservatives

Harry Thomas Swatton – Labour

Cleveleys South and Carleton

Luke Meeks – Green Party

Ian Northwood – Conservatives

Rebecca Potter – Liberal Democrats

Jan Schofield – Reform UK

Peter David Wright – Labour

Fleetwood East

Daniel Neil Bye – Green Party

Sandra Finch – Liberal Democrats

JJ Fitzgerald – Conservatives

David Charles Shaw – Reform UK

Victoria Jane Ruth Wells – Labour

Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West

Mary Juliet Belshaw – Labour

Stephen Clarke – Conservatives

Georgia Everill – Green Party

Alice Jones – Reform UK

Joanne Joyner – Liberal Democrats

Poulton-le-Fylde

Alf Clempson – Conservatives

Barbara Ann Mead-Mason – Green Party

Cheryl Jane Raynor – Labour

Paul Ellison – Reform UK

Jayden Gaskin – Independent

Sean Little – Liberal Democrats

Thornton and Hambleton

Nigel Alderson – Reform UK

Jeremy Dable – Liberal Democrats

James Matthew Mason – Labour

Monique Rembowski – Green Party

John Samuel Clarke Shedwick – Conservatives

Wyre Rural Central

Tom Briggs – Green Party

Sarah Collinge – Independent

Paul Lambert Fairhurst – Conservatives

John Stephen Moore – Labour

Matthew Jacques Salter – Reform UK

Rene Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats

Wyre Rural East

Oliver James Bonser – Labour

Neil Darby – Liberal Democrats

Caroline Elizabeth Montague – Green Party

James David Tomlinson – Reform UK

Shaun Gerard Turner – Conservatives

Remember: for the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.