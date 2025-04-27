Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Voters in Burnley, Ribble Valley, Pendle, Hyndburn and Rossendale head to the polls on Thursday (1st May) for local elections to Lancashire County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 134 candidates are standing across East Lancashire at the poll, which is likely to be the last ever held for the authority ahead of its expected abolition in around three years.

The Conservatives currently control the county council and have done so since 2017. The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last elections – sees the Tories with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hopefuls in this week’s contest will be battling it out for 27 East Lancashire seats across 25 divisions, the the county council equivalent of electoral wards.

The Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.

The Liberal Democrats are fielding 14 candidates and the Workers Party of Great Britain and the UK Independence Party one each.

Ten independent candidates – individuals not affiliated to any political party – are also standing across nine divisions in East Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.

The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.

Lancashire County Council's local elections are taking place on 1st May | National World

WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?

For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.

Postal votes must have reached the electoral office for your area by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In certain emergency circumstances - such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election - you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm on polling day itself. To do so, you should contact your local district council (Burnley, Ribble Valley, Rossendale, Hyndburn or Pendle).

CANDIDATE LISTS

Below is a district-by-district breakdown of all the East Lancashire candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.

Two divisions – Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors, and Pendle Rural – elect two county councillors, while all the others return just one.

BURNLEY

Burnley Central East

Simon John Bonney – Conservatives

Rayyan Fiass – Workers Party of Britain

Alex Hall – Green Party

Maheen Kamran – Independent

Javad Mokhammad – Independent

Gavin Theaker – Reform UK

Hannah Till – Labour

Burnley Central West

Frank Bartram – Liberal Democrats

Martyn Hurt – Green Party

Dylan Manning – Labour

Liam Thomson – Reform UK

Don Whitaker – Conservatives

Burnley North East

Usman Arif – Independent

Jim Halstead – Reform UK

Julie Ann Hurt – Green Party

Susan Nutter – Conservatives

Cheryl Louise Semple – Labour

Burnley Rural

Gordon Birtwistle – Liberal Democrats

Gemma Haigh – Labour

Jack Simon Launer – Green Party

Mark Poulton – Reform UK

Cosima Towneley – Conservatives

Burnley South West

Jane Curran – Green Party

Eddie Kutavicius – Reform UK

Neil Mottershead – Conservatives

Jeff Sumner – Liberal Democrats

Daniel Thomas Andrew Tierney – Labour

Padiham and Burnley West

Daniel Armitage – Labour

Janet Hall – Green Party

Alan Hosker – Conservatives

Thomas Pickup – Reform UK

Melissa Semmens – Independent

HYNDBURN

Accrington North

Shahed Mahmood – Conservatives

Clare Pritchard – Labour

Julie Carole Stubbins – Green Party

Joel Michael Tetlow – Reform UK

Accrington South

David James Heap – Conservatives

Graham Jones – Labour

Ashley Joynes – Reform UK

Charlie Derry Kerans – Green Party

Accrington West & Oswaldtwistle Central

Sohail Asghar – Green Party

Isaac John Cowans – Reform UK

Munsif Dad – Labour

Mohammed Younis – Conservatives

Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors

Noordad Aziz – Labour

Wayne Fitzharris – Green Party

Jordan John Fox – Reform UK

Carole Anne Haythornthwaite – Conservatives

Andy Hunter-Rossall – Green Party

Zak Khan – Conservatives

Lance Miles Lee Parkinson – Reform UK

Kate Walsh – Labour

Oswaldtwistle

Peter Britcliffe – Conservatives

Gaynor Louise Hargreaves – Reform UK

Nancy Mills – Green Party

Caitlin Pritchard – Labour

PENDLE

Brierfield and Nelson West

Irfan Ayub – Conservatives

Karl Peter Barnsley – Labour

Scott Cunliffe – Green Party

Mohammed Iqbal – Independent

Susan Land – Liberal Democrats

Christine Stables – Reform UK

Nelson East

Azhar Ali – Independent

Mohammad Aslam – Conservatives

Les Beswick – UK Independence Party

Vanessa Maria Robinson – Reform UK

Nicki James Shepherd – Labour

Mary Elizabeth Thomas – Liberal Democrats

Rebecca Aimee Lanyon Willmott – Green Party

Pendle Central

Marion Ellen Atkinson – Reform UK

Andy Bell – Liberal Democrats

Benjamin Daniel Harrop – Green Party

Philip Heyworth – Labour

Ash Sutcliffe – Conservatives

Pendle Hill

Mark Benjamin Dawson – Labour

Howard Hartley – Conservatives

Annette Marti – Green Party

John Metcalfe – Reform UK

Brian Newman – Liberal Democrats

Pendle Rural

Euan Robert Clouston – Labour

Victoria Fletcher – Reform UK

Sylvia Joyce Godfrey – Green Party

Lynn Marie Hannon – Labour

David Hartley – Liberal Democrats

Nathan Thomas McCollum – Reform UK

Jane Pratt – Conservatives

Jenny Purcell – Conservatives

David Michael Baxter Whipp – Liberal Democrats

Jane Wood – Green Party

RIBBLE VALLEY

Clitheroe

Ian Frank Brown – Independent

Warren Goldsworthy – Reform UK

Sue Hind – Conservatives

Simon O’Rourke – Liberal Democrats

Anne E Peplow – Green Party

Mike Graveston – Labour

Longridge with Bowland

Ian Duxbury – Reform UK

Stuart Hirst – Conservatives

Peter Lawrence – Liberal Democrats

Adam McMeekin – Green Party

Kieren Spencer – Labour

Robert Walker – Independent

Ribble Valley North East

David Berryman – Conservatives

David Birtwhistle – Independent

Ged Mirfin – Reform UK

Malcolm Charles Peplow – Green Party

Stephen Mark Sutcliffe – Liberal Democrats

Mike Willcox – Labour

Ribble Valley South West

Steve Atkinson – Reform UK

John Russell Fletcher – Independent

Richard Ian Charles Horton – Labour

Gaye Tomasine McCrum – Green Party

Mary Robinson – Liberal Democrats

Alan Schofield – Conservatives

ROSSENDALE

Mid Rossendale

Bob Bauld – Green Party

Clive Balchin – Reform UK

John Peter Greenwood – Conservatives

Sean Joseph Michael Serridge – Labour

Rossendale East

Mark Dexter Hillier – Liberal Democrats

Julie Adshead – Green Party

Jackie Oakes – Labour

Jenny Rigby – Conservatives

Mackenzie Lee Ritson – Reform UK

Rossendale South

Joanne Ash – Reform UK

Simon Holland – Conservatives

Liz Mcinnes – Labour

John Payne – Green Party

Rossendale West

Samara Barnes – Labour

Margaret Pendlebury – Conservatives

Jamie Warren Rippingale – Reform UK

Jacob Rorke – Green Party

Whitworth & Bacup

Vivienne Hall – Green Party

Michelle Christianne Smith – Labour

Daniel Robert Matchett – Reform UK

Scott Smith – Conservatives

Remember: for the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.