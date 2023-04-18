Here are the names of all the candidates and the parties they represent:

ASHTON

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm on 4th May

Elizabeth Atkins - LABOUR

David Brooks - ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM

Jeremy Dable - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Tes Slater - CONSERVATIVE

Just over a third of Preston City Council's seats are being contested at this year's local elections

BROOKFIELD

Kevin Brockbank - CONSERVATIVE

Edward Craven - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Naoimh McMahon - LABOUR

CADLEY

Cirenia Navarro Martinez - LABOUR

Daniel Nuttall - CONSERVATIVE

John Potter - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

CITY CENTRE

Carol Henshaw - LABOUR & CO-OPERATIVE

Mike Peak - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Andy Pratt - CONSERVATIVE

Dan Thompson - GREEN PARTY

DEEPDALE

Rebecca Potter - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Samir Vohra - LABOUR

Nilli Williamson - CONSERVATIVE

FISHWICK AND FRENCHWOOD

Yakub Patel - LABOUR

Ishaq Vaez - CONSERVATIVE

Jurgen Voges - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

GARRISON

Freddie Bailey - LABOUR

Adam Bhailok - CONSERVATIVE

Claire Craven - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

GREYFRIARS

Chris Hamilton - CONSERVATIVE

Tony Raisbeck - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Mark Routledge - LABOUR

INGOL AND COTTAM

Taylor Donoughue-Smith - LABOUR

Carolyn Gibson - CONSERVATIVE

John Rutter - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

LEA AND LARCHES

Monwara Amin - CONSERVATIVE

Phil Crowe - LABOUR

Mark Jewell - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

PLUNGINGTON

Matthew Brown - LABOUR

Pamela Homer - CONSERVATIVE

Peter Johnstone - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

PRESTON RURAL EAST (two councillors to be elected)

Mark Bell - CONSERVATIVE

Victoria Blundell - LABOUR

Joanne Joyner - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Harry Landless - CONSERVATIVE

Andrew MacLaren - LABOUR

Benjamin Noble - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

PRESTON RURAL NORTH

Daniel Guise - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Adam Sarwar - LABOUR

Sue Whittam - CONSERVATIVE

RIBBLETON

Kathryn Bosman - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Frankie Kennedy - CONSERVATIVE

Pat Varty - LABOUR

SHAROE GREEN

Daniel Duckworth - CONSERVATIVE

Connor Dwyer - LABOUR

George Kulbacki - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

ST. MATTHEWS

Colin Homer - CONSERVATIVE

Javed Iqbal - LABOUR

Peter Lawrence - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

HOW CAN I VOTE?

The polls will be open on Thursday 4th May from 7am until 10pm - and for the first time this year, voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them. Those without the necessary identification can instead apply for a new voter authority certificate - but must do so by 5pm on 25th April.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote has now passed. Anybody with a postal vote must ensure that it arrives at the electoral registration office by polling day. If it gets too late to post your vote back, you can take it to your local polling station on the day of the election, up until 10pm.

If you want to vote by proxy, your application form must arrive at your local electoral registration office by 5pm on 25th April. However, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote if you cannot vote in person, either for reasons of employment or disability, and you only become aware that you would be unable to vote in person after the proxy application deadline has passed.