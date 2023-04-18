Who are all the candidates standing in the Preston City Council local elections 2023?
Seventeen out of Preston City’s Council's 48 seats are up for grabs across 16 wards at this year’s local elections.
Here are the names of all the candidates and the parties they represent:
READ MORE >» .
ASHTON
Elizabeth Atkins - LABOUR
David Brooks - ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM
Jeremy Dable - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Tes Slater - CONSERVATIVE
BROOKFIELD
Kevin Brockbank - CONSERVATIVE
Edward Craven - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Naoimh McMahon - LABOUR
CADLEY
Cirenia Navarro Martinez - LABOUR
Daniel Nuttall - CONSERVATIVE
John Potter - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
CITY CENTRE
Carol Henshaw - LABOUR & CO-OPERATIVE
Mike Peak - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Andy Pratt - CONSERVATIVE
Dan Thompson - GREEN PARTY
DEEPDALE
Rebecca Potter - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Samir Vohra - LABOUR
Nilli Williamson - CONSERVATIVE
FISHWICK AND FRENCHWOOD
Yakub Patel - LABOUR
Ishaq Vaez - CONSERVATIVE
Jurgen Voges - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
GARRISON
Freddie Bailey - LABOUR
Adam Bhailok - CONSERVATIVE
Claire Craven - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
GREYFRIARS
Chris Hamilton - CONSERVATIVE
Tony Raisbeck - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Mark Routledge - LABOUR
INGOL AND COTTAM
Taylor Donoughue-Smith - LABOUR
Carolyn Gibson - CONSERVATIVE
John Rutter - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
LEA AND LARCHES
Monwara Amin - CONSERVATIVE
Phil Crowe - LABOUR
Mark Jewell - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
PLUNGINGTON
Matthew Brown - LABOUR
Pamela Homer - CONSERVATIVE
Peter Johnstone - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
PRESTON RURAL EAST (two councillors to be elected)
Mark Bell - CONSERVATIVE
Victoria Blundell - LABOUR
Joanne Joyner - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Harry Landless - CONSERVATIVE
Andrew MacLaren - LABOUR
Benjamin Noble - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
PRESTON RURAL NORTH
Daniel Guise - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Adam Sarwar - LABOUR
Sue Whittam - CONSERVATIVE
RIBBLETON
Kathryn Bosman - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Frankie Kennedy - CONSERVATIVE
Pat Varty - LABOUR
SHAROE GREEN
Daniel Duckworth - CONSERVATIVE
Connor Dwyer - LABOUR
George Kulbacki - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
ST. MATTHEWS
Colin Homer - CONSERVATIVE
Javed Iqbal - LABOUR
Peter Lawrence - LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
HOW CAN I VOTE?
The polls will be open on Thursday 4th May from 7am until 10pm - and for the first time this year, voters must take a suitable form of photo ID with them. Those without the necessary identification can instead apply for a new voter authority certificate - but must do so by 5pm on 25th April.
The deadline to apply for a postal vote has now passed. Anybody with a postal vote must ensure that it arrives at the electoral registration office by polling day. If it gets too late to post your vote back, you can take it to your local polling station on the day of the election, up until 10pm.
If you want to vote by proxy, your application form must arrive at your local electoral registration office by 5pm on 25th April. However, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote if you cannot vote in person, either for reasons of employment or disability, and you only become aware that you would be unable to vote in person after the proxy application deadline has passed.
Under those circumstances, you can apply for a proxy vote until 5pm on election day by filling in the relevant paper form, which must be signed by a medical professional and returned to your local electoral registration office.