What happens next after crunch meeting on Lancashire mayor referendum?
Stephen Atkinson met local government minister Jim McMahon in London last Thursday for talks about the Reform UK leader’s push for a public vote on the politically controversial proposals.
The government has invited Lancashire’s local authority chiefs to put forward a plan for a “deeper” devolution deal by the autumn – and has made no secret of the fact it would like to see the county adopt an Andy Burnham-style mayor in return for more powers and cash.
It has also ordered a radical revamp of the council landscape which will see all 15 main local authorities in Lancashire abolished and just a handful of replacements created, covering much larger areas than the current district-level bodies.
County Cllr Atkinson is a longstanding opponent of both moves – claiming a mayor will see a concentration of power in the hands of one individual and the loss of borough and city councils will put valued local services at risk.
One of his pledges ahead of last month’s local elections was to stage referendums on both subjects – which it is estimated will cost around £2.5m.
Following the meeting with Jim McMahon, a spokesperson for the county council said: “There was an open and detailed discussion on the important topics of local government reorganisation and mayoral devolution. We await a letter confirming the key conclusions of the meeting and next steps.”
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands it will be around a week before that letter materialises. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it would be sent “in due course”.
The government has previously vacillated over whether ultimately to leave the choice about a mayor in the hands of Lancashire’s local leaders – if not the public at large – or to impose the powerful figurehead on the county.
However, it has been resolute that the days of so-called ‘two-tier’ local government – the system that currently operates across all of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – are numbered.
